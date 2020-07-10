PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A student at Carnegie Mellon University is speaking out after a recent ICE ruling.

International students with F-1 or M-1 visas will not be allowed to participate in a fall semester that is online only. The CMU student, who did not want to be identified, is speaking out against the rules released by the Trump administration.

“I think it’s not only cruel but xenophobic during the current pandemic,” said the student.

The student wants to create awareness for fellow international students faced with the tough decision: do they stay or leave?

“I think this needs to be reversed, either by the lawsuit or any other mechanism we find suitable for now,” he said.

Carnegie Mellon University is joining other colleges and universities in pushing back against the decision.

CMU filed a brief in support of that lawsuit this week saying that this order is “misguided and cruel.” CMU plans on offering a hybrid model of classes in the fall.

While Pitt hasn’t formally weighed in on the lawsuit, the university said it’s doing what it can to protect its international students and will stand alongside other colleges and universities.

“If it doesn’t, we risk many things. Losing our legal status, we risk our health because we need to either go to class or go back to our home countries,” the student said.

Penn State says it will also be filing a brief in support of Harvard and MIT’s lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security and ICE.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto also put out a statement: