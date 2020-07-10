CHESWICK, Pa. (KDKA) – In-person commencement for Deer Lakes High School has been canceled due to restrictions in Allegheny County.
A new two-week order from the county went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, restricting gatherings to no more than 25 people inside and 50 people outside.
Right now, there are no plans to reschedule the event, which was set to take place July 16. A letter from the principals say they take “great comfort” in knowing they were able to hold a virtual ceremony for the class of 2020.
Students who want to have their photo taken at the school can on July 16 from 5 to 8 p.m., but they’ll have to follow county and state mandates, like social distancing and wearing a mask the entire time in Deer Lakes facilities.
