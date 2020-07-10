HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday almost $19 million will go towards mitigating the pandemic’s impact on the homeless and preventing others from losing their homes.

The Governor’s Office says the CARES ACT provides for two allocations of homelessness assistance funds to help prevent, respond and prepare for homelessness in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Out of the more than $18.9 million, 63 percent will address homelessness prevention, 22 percent will house those who are homeless and 8.4 percent will provided emergency shelter services and street outreach.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected housing opportunities, safety, and reliability for thousands of Pennsylvanians. As we begin to recover our economy, we must also ensure that our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians and those at greatest risk of losing their homes and housing stability are able to recover as well,” Gov. Wolf said in a press release.

“Our homeless providers and partners are working tirelessly in their communities to end and prevent homelessness, and these distributions will drive direct support and assistance to counties in need across the state.”