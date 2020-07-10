WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — It hasn’t been easy getting to this point for Kennywood. They’ve had to delay their summer opening twice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Safety precautions are in place.

Guests need to pre-purchase their tickets online. Walk-up sales will not be available. Everyone will get their temperature taken and masks must be worn.

The park is also limiting capacity — inside the park, on each ride, in all restaurants and inside all buildings.

If your temperature is 100.4 degrees or higher, you won’t be allowed in.

“So there was a lot of preparation, research, investigation, looking at what’s being recommend by the CDC and other health agencies, what our colleagues in the industry are doing and recommending,” Nick Paradise, Kennywood’s spokesperson, said. “So it was a lot. We’ve been operating since 1898 and didn’t want this to stop us.”

Sandcastle Waterpark also reopened to the public today at 11 a.m. Click here for a listing of their restrictions.

For Kennywood, this weekend is for passholders only. They’ll be reopening to everyone on Monday.