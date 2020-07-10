CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 158 New Cases, Total Grows To 4,367
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events has announced the drive-in movie scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed.

The announcement comes as the county is experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases and the health department’s most recent order prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people outdoors.

A showing of “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” is now tentatively scheduled for September 5 and a location will be announced at a later date.

