PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events has announced the drive-in movie scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed.
The announcement comes as the county is experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases and the health department’s most recent order prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people outdoors.
A showing of “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” is now tentatively scheduled for September 5 and a location will be announced at a later date.
