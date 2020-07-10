PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s Labor Day Parade is canceled.
The announcement was made Friday that the traditional Labor Day celebration won’t happen this year.
“We know that these last number of months, many great traditions have been forgone for this year — and hopefully only for this year,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.
“One of those great traditions of Western Pennsylvania is the Labor Day Parade. It signifies the end of summer, it signifies the beginning of kicking off the school year.”
The Allegheny/Fayette County Labor Council canceled the parade, which usually draws around 200,000 people every year. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing would be impossible.
Darrin Kelly, the council president, says Pittsburgh has the “biggest and most extravagant” Labor Day parade in the country.
Instead, the council will hold a weekend of service which will include cleaning local parks and trails as well as hosting food and blood drives.
