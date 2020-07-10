ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A stray cat reported on Hetherton Drive in Ross Township has tested positive for rabies.
The Allegheny County Health Department made the announcement after the test came back positive at its laboratory.
This is the 11th animal in Allegheny County that has testes positive for rabies this year, including five raccoons, three bats, two cats, and a groundhog.
The county health department is reminding anyone that sees an animal acting strangely or becoming threatening to call the local animal control, police, or Pennsylvania Game Commission immediately.
They also remind residents that anyone that believes they have been exposed to rabies via an animal bite, scratch, or otherwise to immediately clean the area with soap and water and to seek medical attention.
You must log in to post a comment.