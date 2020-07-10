PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pitt is reporting 10 new coronavirus cases among students and faculty or staff.

The university updated its coronavirus numbers Friday, adding six more cases in students and four more in faculty and staff since last week.

In total since June 26, 20 students and nine faculty or staff members tested positive. As for students, eleven have recovered. And for faculty or staff, two of them have recovered.

Pitt says there are also university members who have tested positive, but they have’t been in campus facilities in over two weeks. Those who have reached out to the university have been told not to return to campus until they’re cleared.

Contact tracing will be done and university members who came in contact with the coronavirus patients will be notified and if there’s a risk of exposure, required to self-quarantine.

For privacy reasons, no additional information will be provided about the people who have tested positive.

You can stay up to date with Pitt’s coronavirus cases online.