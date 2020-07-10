PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On this week’s edition of “Living Room Sports,” KDKA Sports Bob Pompeani and Rich Walsh were joined by Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke, men’s basketball coach Jeff Capel and former basketball star Curtis Aiken Jr.

WATCH: More With Heather Lyke



Lyke was hired as the athletic director in 2017 and ever since her arrival on campus, she has taken a lot of pride in her Pitt Panthers. She’s a very positive individual with a strong message for all young people out there.

“Never put limits on yourself and never let anyone put limits on what you are able to accomplish,” Lyke said.

Pompeani and Walsh asked her the most important question on everyone’s minds. How can college sports return amidst the coronavirus pandemic?

“We’re trying to do everything we can but it is challenging,” Lyke said.

WATCH: More With Heather Lyke



Capel has compiled a record of 30-36 over the last two seasons as coach of the Panthers. He knew it would be a tough road to bring Pitt basketball back to the glory days, but he is up for the challenge.

He has high expectations for the program moving forward.

“I thought what we went through this year, both the highs and the lows, will really help us as we move forward,” Capel said.

Pompeani and Walsh asked how his family has adjusted to living in the city of Pittsburgh since his arrival in 2018.

“There is always something to do. There is great energy here. We’ve been very, very happy,” Capel said.

Aiken played basketball at Pitt from 1983-87 and amassed 1,200 career points. More recently, Aiken has become a men’s basketball radio analyst for games at his alma mater.

WATCH: More With Jeff Capel And Curtis Aiken



Aiken has taken full advantage of his time during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have lost probably five or six pounds so it’s worked in my favor a little bit,” Aiken said. “But I’m ready to break loose.”

He was asked who would win in a game of one-on-one between himself and Capel, who starred at Duke University before getting into coaching.

“The boy had game, but I might be able get him now,” Aiken said.

“Living Room Sports” airs every Friday at 7:30 p.m. on KDKA and CBSN Pittsburgh.