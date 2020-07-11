Comments
STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say they have arrested two suspects in relation to a recent shooting in Stowe Township.
Jeremy Carson, 24, of Pittsburgh and Paloma Fields, 28, of McKeesport were found by county police at a hotel in Monroeville and arrested there. Police say they located a firearm at the hotel.
The shooting occurred on July 10 around 4:10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Stowe Avenue. Police found two men who had been shot and were transported to local hospitals. The victims are listed in stable condition.
Carson and Fields are charged with Aggravated Assault, Robbery, Criminal Conspiracy, Criminal Attempt and weapons charges.
