RANKIN, Pa. (KDKA) – During the coronavirus pandemic, the reemergence of drive-in movies has been apparent.

“Rivers of Steel” has announced they are beginning a series of drive-in movie double features that will run one weekend a month through November at the Carrie Blast Furnaces.

The movies will be projected onto a big screen on the side of the Blowing Engine House.

Each month will have a particular theme of movie and starting on July 24, movies will be shown that were filmed in and around Pittsburgh.

On Friday, July 24 they are screening “Flashdance” and “Out of the Furnace.”

Then, on Saturday, July 25, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “Kingpin” will be the two features.

Those in attendance can get food from Iron Oven Catering in partnership with Rogue BBQ.

Tickets and more details can be found on the Rivers Of Steel website.