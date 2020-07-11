PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dozens rallied around the mother of a son looking for answers about her son’s 2018 death.

Police say Marquis Jaylen “J.B.” Brown died on Duquesne University’s campus in 2018 when he fell 16 stories from an apartment window.

A march began at Freedom Corner in the Hill District, where Dannielle Brown has been sleeping throughout her now nine-day hunger strike.

She wants to know what happened to her 21-year-old son back in October 2018.

According to Duquesne University Police, they were responded with campus security to a noise complaint in Brottier Hall. Once they arrived, they say Brown smashed a chair through an apartment window and fell 16 stories to his death.

Ms. Brown is demanding an investigation in his death and changes to campus police.

“I want to bring on a skilled, private investigator, that is independent of us all,” she said. “So we’ll get to the bottom of the truth and whatever that truth looks like, at the very least, it would be closer to the truth than I have been in the last two years.”

Ms. Brown and her attorney met with the university on Tuesday and she said she couldn’t disclose what was discussed but she did say she still is not getting answers.

The university last released a statement on Thursday, saying they are making their campus police file available to Ms. Brown.