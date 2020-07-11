Comments
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Following two delays to the start of the 2020 season, Kennywood reopened to season pass holders on Saturday.
Those that attended the park were greeted with several new safety measures.
Everyone had temperatures checked as they entered and they were required to wear face covers.
The park says they want to make sure everyone is safe.
“Were excited to be back out here and having guests coming back,” said Kennywood spokesperson Nick Paradise. “It’s been a long road to get the park back open again and we are really focused, as we move forward, on safety and having a safe, fun experience.”
Kennywood will reopen to the general public on Monday but there won’t be walk-up ticket sales, all tickets must be purchased online.
