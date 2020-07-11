Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The North Hills School District will resume sports practices and other activities on Monday.
No more than fifty people will be allowed at outdoor events.
A maximum of twenty five people will be allowed at indoor events.
These restrictions are being put in place in accordance with Allegheny County guidelines.
Parents are being asked to drop off their children for practice, but not to stay and watch.
In addition, anyone who has traveled to 20 states, including California, Florida, the Carolinas, and Texas are being asked to quarantine for 14 days upon their return.
