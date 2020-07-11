COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Oh. (KDKA) — Over 200 animals that were living in dirty and unhealthy conditions were taken into the care of the Columbiana County Humane Society.

The dogs, cats, and small animals were seized by the CCHS Humane Investigator.

The CCHS announced the seizure in a Facebook post.

The animals seized will be kept quarantined until treatment plans for veterinary needs have been put in place.

“With the help of our amazing supporters, we are able to remove animals from unsafe and unsanitary living conditions, care for their needs and ultimately send them to loving homes, where they can live the lives they should have had from birth. Preventing animal cruelty takes a village, and we are lucky to have a great village that we hope to continue to expand,” said Jenna Tyger, CCHS’s executive director in a statement.