HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 813 new cases of Coronavirus on Saturday in addition to 17 more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 94,689 since Friday’s report.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 6,897.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department sent out an alert to healthcare providers this weekend about rising case numbers among young adults. In southwestern Pennsylvania, people ages 19 to 24 years old make up nearly 26 percent of cases in the region, according to the state health department’s data for July. In April, young adults in that age range only made up just over 5 percent of cases in the region.

There are 817,634 patients who have tested negative to date. Additionally, there are 635 probable or unconfirmed cases at this time.

The state health department numbers show there are 18,216 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 3,453 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 21,669. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 4,703 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 7,097 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

