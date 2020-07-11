Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State police are investigating a pedestrian hit by a car in the 500 block of Bessemer Avenue.
According to the police, they were called to the scene in East Pittsburgh just after 5:00 p.m.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
After being dispatched for the call of a pedestrian hit by a car, they were called to the same area for reports of shots fired.
State police are saying there is no threat to the community and they are investigating.
Police have not said if the two incidents are related.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.