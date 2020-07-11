CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 180 New Cases, And 1 Additional Death
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police were called out to the North Side early Saturday morning after a man was found in some bushes.

Police confirmed around 9:00 a.m. on Saturday that the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim had suffered a gunshot wound and was unresponsive when police arrived, police say.

Police say they arrived at the intersection of Manhattan Street and Columbus Avenue around 6:40 a.m.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner was also at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.

