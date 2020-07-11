PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police were called out to the North Side early Saturday morning after a man was found in some bushes.
Police activity at the corner of Columbus Avenue and Manhattan Street. Working to learn more. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/gGwqdJ2G8e
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) July 11, 2020
Police confirmed around 9:00 a.m. on Saturday that the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim had suffered a gunshot wound and was unresponsive when police arrived, police say.
Police say they arrived at the intersection of Manhattan Street and Columbus Avenue around 6:40 a.m.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner was also at the scene.
Police continue to investigate.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner is on scene. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/tumtKt2R0T
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) July 11, 2020
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.