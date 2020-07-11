CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 180 New Cases, And 1 Additional Death
By Kristin Emery
By Kristin Emery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We finally break the streak of temperatures in the 90’s today!

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The cold front which caused the storms last night is dropping temperatures today back to near normal, seasonable levels in the lower 80’s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

This comes after a week with high temperatures in the 90’s.

Rain will stick around off and on today with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms up until later this afternoon.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We dry out for a while this evening and start off Sunday dry before another disturbance brings a chance for showers and a few storms later tomorrow.

Temperatures stay in the 80’s all weekend and the first half of the week before heat returns toward the end of the week.

