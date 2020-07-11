PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We finally break the streak of temperatures in the 90’s today!
The cold front which caused the storms last night is dropping temperatures today back to near normal, seasonable levels in the lower 80’s.
This comes after a week with high temperatures in the 90’s.
Rain will stick around off and on today with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms up until later this afternoon.
We dry out for a while this evening and start off Sunday dry before another disturbance brings a chance for showers and a few storms later tomorrow.
Temperatures stay in the 80’s all weekend and the first half of the week before heat returns toward the end of the week.
