PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Point Park University says it is taking additional time to update its plan on bringing students back to campus this fall.

The university says it’s been consulting with the Allegheny County Health Department and UPMC as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the area. Last month, the school announced students would return for in-person learning on August 31.

Point Park says it will release a more detailed plan next week.

