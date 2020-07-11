CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is delaying whether to strengthen coronavirus restrictions as the state reports spikes in cases, hospitalizations and transmission rates.

The Republican governor on Friday said he is considering limiting the sizes of gatherings across the state and is “looking” at closing bars and indoor dining in Monongalia County in response to rising caseloads, but says he needs more information before moving forward.

New virus cases have been ticking up in the state and this week peaked to the highest daily levels since the outbreak began.

The state’s active caseload is the highest since the pandemic started and the daily positive test rate has sharply increased.

