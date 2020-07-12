Comments
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Another summer event has been canceled.
The 20th Annual Old Fashioned Picnic at the historic Fairview Park will not be happening next month. The board of directors decided to cancel that event due to restrictions brought on by the pandemic.
The park is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, making it the oldest African American owned park in Pennsylvania and east of the Mississippi. It was established by a group of interfaith Sunday School superintendents as a safe place for African Americans to worship during times of segregation.
