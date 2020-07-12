PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has announced an employee of the Blessed Trinity Parish in South Hills has tested positive for coronavirus.

The dioceses says they are closing churches and other buildings for cleaning and sanitizing. They are also contacting the Allegheny County Health Department in an effort to follow health guidelines.

Staff members were told about the risk of possible exposure and were told to contact their doctors.

The other buildings that will be closed this week are St. Albert The Great, St. Basil, St. Wendelin, Holy Angels, and St. Slyvester. All of those buildings will be cleaned and sanitized.

“As important as the spiritual health and well-being of our parishioners and local community is to me as the pastor of Blessed Trinity Parish, so too is their physical health and well-being, especially during these challenging times of the current pandemic. I take very seriously the commitment to doing all I can to provide a safe environment for people to work and worship within our parish. I, along with my clergy team and staff, are fully committed to doing all we can to protect everyone who comes through our doors to encounter the Lord,” said Father Steve Kresak.

The diocese says that reopening schedules for Blessed Trinity parish will be made available soon.