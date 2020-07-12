Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Molly

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Molly is 5½-years-old. Before coming to us, she lived most of her life outdoors, not being fussed over. Molly had just raised a litter of puppies.

She is timid at first with new people. But once she knows you, the real Molly comes out! She comes to the volunteers when they talk to her. Molly gets so excited to go on her walks (always on leash) that she “runs silly!”

To find out more about how to adopt Molly, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24