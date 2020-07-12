WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Kennywood reopened to season pass holders this weekend and on Monday will be open to the general public.
The park’s reopening included a host of new safety measures including temperature checks, having guests buy tickets in advance, and requiring face-coverings for all guests entering the park.
However, Kennywood does have three areas of the park designated as “Mask Break Zones.” In these parts of the park, guests do not have to wear a mask while taking a rest.
Three areas of the park, near the windmill, the Garden Stage, and Pavillion 16 behind Kiddieland.
In a Facebook post, Kennywood describes these as “socially-distant mask break zones.”
Signs in front of these areas ask guests to limit their time in the area to 10 minutes and to observe social distancing.
