CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — An adult man was injured following a shooting in Clairton late Saturday night.
Allegheny County 911 dispatchers were notified of shots fired in the 1700 block of Marion Circle around 11:00 p.m.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found shell casings.
An adult male with a gun shot wound to the ankle was taken to an area hospital by private transportation.
The victim was listed in stable condition.
Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating.
