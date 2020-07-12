PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are officially back on the ice.
According to a new release, 34 players will participate in a 13-day training camp which starts tomorrow. The training sessions will be held at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, and the news comes as the NHL enters phase three of its Return to Play Plan.
There will be eight practice days, two off-days and three “game day simulations,” which will include an intra-squad scrimmage. The public will not be allowed to watch the training camp practices.
Forwards Nick Bjugstad and Dominik Simon as well as defenseman Zach Trotman are currently injured and will not be among the 34 players attending the training camp.
Click here to view the full roster.
The team is scheduled to travel to Toronto, Ontario on July 26.
