PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Clear skies are expected for the morning hours with clouds and light rain shower chances rolling in for the afternoon.

The rain will be caused as a trough of cooler air rotates through area.

Because of that, we will continue to see some rain in the overnight hours for places mainly along and south of I-70.

Rain totals likely will remain below 1/4″.

Looking ahead, I keep the region out of the 90’s for most of the week.

The biggest change from last week is the 1.5” of rain that we recorded at the airport and other big rain totals recorded across the area over the past five days.

Damp soils can account for upwards of a good five degrees on hot sunny days compared to dry soils and I think we will see that impact this upcoming week.

Normally the core temperatures that we saw from last week’s air mass would not achieve 90’s here in the area, but we saw a nice stretch of them.

I don’t think it is something we repeat this upcoming week.

