PORTERSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman was taken to a local hospital after she crashed into a utility pole and going 15 feet over an embankment, causing the car to land on its roof.
The crash occurred on West Portersville Road around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday when the woman lost control of the car, struck a utility pole, and sheared it.
Once the car fell down the embankment, she was trapped inside the car for about a half an hour until firefighters were able to pull her from the car.
She was taken to a hospital via ambulance.
Her condition is unknown at this time.
