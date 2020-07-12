CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 200 New Cases, 8 More Patients Hospitalized
PORTERSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman was taken to a local hospital after she crashed into a utility pole and going 15 feet over an embankment, causing the car to land on its roof.

The crash occurred on West Portersville Road around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday when the woman lost control of the car, struck a utility pole, and sheared it.

Once the car fell down the embankment, she was trapped inside the car for about a half an hour until firefighters were able to pull her from the car.

She was taken to a hospital via ambulance.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

