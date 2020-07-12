PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A Shop ‘n Save location in Penn Hills has reopened after a Coronavirus outbreak among employees led to the store temporarily closing earlier this week.
The store made the announcement Saturday on its Facebook page.
The Penn Hills SHOP ‘n SAVE has officially reopened with shortened hours from 8am – 8 pm. Please note: due to changes at…
Posted by Hartley Family Shop ‘n Save Stores on Saturday, July 11, 2020
The store has updated hours and will open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. every day. They have also made changes to enforce social distancing and prioritize sanitation on the premises.
“Please note: due to changes at the store-level, certain services may be temporarily limited or suspended to promote distancing,” the store said in a Facebook post. “For the protection of all shoppers and employees, our staff is dedicated to enforcing daily temperature checks for employees, frequent sanitation routines, good hand hygiene, proper mask usage and social distancing when applicable in store.”
Plastic dividers have been installed at check-out as well, and the store can deliver groceries to customers via Instacart.
