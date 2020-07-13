PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A poor bald who had gotten himself into a stinky situation was rescued by a state game warden this weekend.

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Game Commission thanked the person who reported a bald eagle stuck in a manure pit out in Lancaster County.

Raven Ridge Wildlife Center says the eagle was probably stuck there for about 24 hours. State Game Warden Daniel Gibble was able to cut the fence and rescue the bird, which was taken to the wildlife center for care.

“Upon arrival at the center, the eagle was clearly exhausted, dehydrated, and needed a bath immediately,” the wildlife center said on Facebook.

The Facebook post says the eagle is much more alert and is eating. He also smells “a lot better than he did.”

The commission is reminding residents who see wildlife that’s sick, injured or distressed, you can report a sighting to a Pa. Game Commission region office, which you can find the numbers for here.