PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A doctor walking to MLB parks across the country to raise awareness for health care workers is set to stop at PNC Park.

Dr. David Mayer is walking to all 30 MLB stadiums to raise awareness about preventable deaths in the health care field. He is set to reach PNC Park on Tuesday morning, according to a release.

Mayer, who last stopped July 11 at Wrigley Field, has walked 1,040 miles and 2,571,294 steps. He is on his sixth pair of walking shoes, and PNC Park will be his 10th MLB stadium stop.

“I’m walking in support of those in the front lines, who we need to do a better job of protecting, so they can do a better job of protecting the patients and families they take care of,” Dr. Mayer said in a release.

It was so good to have Barb, sister Krissy & Brianna & Olivia, Michelle's daughters at #WrigleyField to celebrate Michelle & Bob. These wonderful people, like so many, are why we can't quit until every patient & provider is safe! Thx @NBCNews @abcnews & @fox32news @tgranz 2/2 pic.twitter.com/2dIlhlhrEu — David Mayer MD (@WalkForPtSafety) July 12, 2020

Dr. Mayer is a retired anesthesiologist and CEO of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation, which “believes reaching zero preventable deaths in hospitals is not only the right goal, but an attainable one with the right people, ideas, and technology,” according to its website.

According to a release, Mayer plans to complete 3,000 miles and finish in early 2021. He started in early May in California before reaching Arizona, where his first MLB stadium stop was Chase Field.

In Arizona, Mayer also made stops at 15 Cactus League stadiums over a nine-day period.

“During this global pandemic, the health of our caregivers and patients are being compromised as they continue to combat COVID-19,” Mayer said in a release. “Patient and provider safety is pivotal to improving patient outcomes.”