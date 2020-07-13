Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Paramedics from Pittsburgh EMS rescued an injured bicyclist on Sunday afternoon.
Paramedics responded to a report of an injured bicyclist shortly before 4:00 p.m.
When paramedics arrived, they were guided to a victim who was on a trail in the lower end of the park.
Paramedics and Pittsburgh Park Rangers made their way to the male victim.
He was conscious when paramedics arrived.
The victim was carried to an ambulance before being transported to an area hospital and was said to be in stable condition.
