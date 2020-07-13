NORTH APOLLO BOROUGH (KDKA) — An Armstrong County man is behind bars, accused of threatening another man’s life while assaulting him with a chain.

Kiski Township Police say they arrested 58-year-old Randy Hollis from North Apollo Borough Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to Wysocki Avenue in North Apollo around 12:40 p.m.

Investigators say Hollis and the victim were in a fight over property.

Hollis is accused of using a chain to hit the victim numerous times on the head and torso. He also allegedly threatened the man’s life.

He is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and harassment.

Hollis is now being held in the Armstrong County Jail.