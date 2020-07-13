PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Beginning today, you’re going to want to allow for some extra time for your commute if you travel along Fifth Avenue in Oakland.

KDKA’s Chris Hoffman was live in Oakland on Monday with more information about the new traffic restrictions that are going to be in place as work is being done on a new development project.

According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, construction on an innovation research tower near Carlow University is set to cause the traffic restrictions for 2 years.

This project will reduce inbound traffic on Fifth Avenue from three lanes to two between Chesterfield Avenue and Robinson Street.

The tower is being built between Halket Street and Euler Way.

The Post-Gazette says the bus lane on Fifth Avenue will be moved in one lane from Craft Avenue to Chesterfield Avenue.

So the temporary outbound stop at Fifth and Chesterfield that has been in place will be continued.

For drivers, Halket Street will become one-way for the time being towards Fifth Avenue from Euler Way.

You will not be able to make a left turn off of Fifth Avenue to Halket Street.

Traffic on Euler Way will be inbound only and can turn either way at Halket Street.

Crews will be out this week to put up signs, barriers, and to paint restrictions on the roads.

The Post-Gazette reports the finished 10-story building will have retail space, a public square, a parking garage, and bike racks.

The building project is expected to be completed by July 2022.