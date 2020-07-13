HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The state is taking steps to cut down on unemployment fraud, scams and other problems, too.

Experts say if you haven’t filed for unemployment, you should keep an eye out for a letter or notification saying you did. Also look for a check you shouldn’t be getting. That’s a sign someone may have stolen your identity.

KDKA spoke with a woman from Beechview last month who said criminals stole her identity and filed a bogus unemployment claim on her behalf.

For employers, the Office of Unemployment Compensation says it’s a warning sign if you notice a claim has been filed for one or more employees who are still working.

For information about what to do if you think someone has stolen your identity and used it to file for unemployment, click here.