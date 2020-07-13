PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins say nine players are being sidelined from training camp, which is starting today, after a potential exposure to coronavirus.

The team says the potential secondary exposure was to someone who had contact with a person that has tested positive for COVID-19.

The precaution is being taken out of an abundance of caution.

The players will only be allowed back to practice after they are “deemed safe.”

The Penguins full statement reads:

“The Pittsburgh Penguins will be voluntarily sidelining nine players from their training camp roster due to potential secondary exposure to an individual who had contact with a person that has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The team learned of the possible secondary exposure on Sunday, July 12. The decision to isolate this group of players was made out of an abundance of caution in an effort to avoid exposure to anyone else within the organization. The nine players will not participate until they are deemed safe in accordance with NHL protocol and further test results.”