PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Protesters are marching in East Liberty against the relocation of Pittsburgh Police’s Zone 5 station.

Pittsburgh Public Safety reports a crowd is moving through the East Liberty neighborhood. As officials’ last update, the protesters were sitting in the intersection of Centre Avenue and Kirkwood Street.

Crowd exited the parking lot and is now sitting in the intersection of Centre Avenue and Kirkwood Street. https://t.co/7RoiVIOPJb — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) July 13, 2020

KDKA’s Pam Surano says about 200 protesters are calling Zone 5 police station’s relocation an over-policing of the neighborhood.

After several years of renovation, Pittsburgh Police are preparing to reoccupy the Zone 5 police station in East Liberty, not far from where police and protesters clashed last month.

Protestors in East Liberty are marching against the Zone 5 police station's relocation back to East Liberty calling it an over policing of the neighborhood. Activists are also calling for the funding of affordable housing and more social services here. @KDKA at 6. pic.twitter.com/AD3tj3yTru — PamSuranoKDKA (@PamSuranoKDKA) July 13, 2020

Demonstrators say police caused the panic; however, police said they were under assault by a small group of agitators.

RELATED STORIES:

Activists are also calling for the funding of affordable housing and more social services here.

So far, the protests have been peaceful.

Some motorists in the area who are delayed are vocalizing their displeasure with protesters. We ask the public to avoid the area and please be patient. https://t.co/3ZCFYGznbV — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) July 13, 2020

Public Safety says there are some motorists are “vocalizing their displeasure” with the demonstrators. Public Safety is asking those people to avoid the area and be patient.

KDKA’s Pam Surano encountered one counter-protester.

“There are people out here trying to lead you to no man’s land, okay? They don’t have a plan. They don’t know who they should be pointing the finger at,” he said.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.