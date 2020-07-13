PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some patchy fog will be around this morning with fog the thickest along the ridges to the Laurels.

These are areas where we are seeing dense fog with visibilities in some places at zero.

Fog should burn off by 10:00 a.m. with sunny skies expected for a few hours through noon.

We begin to see some clouds roll in after 2:00 p.m. with spot rain showers possible for a couple of hours.

Unlike yesterday where we saw big rain totals, today’s rain should be in the way of brief showers.

High temperatures today should be near 80 degrees with noon temperatures in the upper 70’s.

Looking ahead, Tuesday looks completely dry and mild with high temperatures near 80 degrees again.

It turns hot again on Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures nearing 90 degrees.

I am keeping temperatures out of the 90’s for now, but it is going to be close and really when it comes down to a degree or two is there really that big of a difference?

At this point, the GFS has been the most consistent long range model and has bounced our late work week rain chance to Friday.

Confidence is low on if the rain arrives on Friday or Thursday at this point.

The hot weather sticks around for the weekend.

