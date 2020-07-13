CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny County Coronavirus Case Climb To Over 5,000
By Pam Surano
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials say three people were taken to the hospital following a police chase that ended with a violent crash in Bellevue.

On Monday, the Allegheny County Police Department said the Avalon police tried to pull a vehicle over at the intersection of California Avenue and Homes Street.

The vehicle pulled over and then fled at high speeds, according to the police. The police officer pursued the vehicle, which later crashed at the intersection of Florence and Shade avenues.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

A 19-year-old young man and two unidentifiable males were in the car, police say. They were taken to a local hospital.

Two are in critical condition, while the third is in stable condition. Police say a gun was found on the vehicle.

Police are investigating.

