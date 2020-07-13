Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pair of local photographers will be working to provide complimentary headshots to unemployed workers in the Pittsburgh area.
In a tweet on Saturday evening, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto quoted a tweet including the information.
Pittsburgh. https://t.co/AcrX6k6BHV
— bill peduto (@billpeduto) July 12, 2020
Headshot Booker says their mission is to help 10,000 unemployed workers across the country get back to work and are helping by providing complimentary professional headshots.
The event will take place on July 22.
More than 200 photographers will participate in all 50 states.
Information about how to schedule an appointment can be found online.
You must log in to post a comment.