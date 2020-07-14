BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are investigating the ‘serious incident’ that sent a 4-year-old boy to the hospital after he was found unresponsive at a Butler County swimming hole.
Butler City Police say it happened at Connoquenessing Creek Monday evening around 7:20 p.m.
They say police, medics and the fire department responded to a swimming hole in the creek near Kaufman Drive. When they arrived, they found a 4-year-old boy unresponsive.
According to police, the boy had apparently been playing in the water with his siblings when he got swept under by the current.
He was taken to the Butler Memorial Hospital, then flown to UPMC. Police say they haven’t received any updates on the child’s condition.
