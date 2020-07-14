HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — The first bills passed by Pennsylvania’s Legislature in response to widespread protests over police brutality and the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota are now law with Gov. Tom Wolf’s signature.

In a news conference Tuesday in Harrisburg, Gov. Wolf, a Democrat, characterized the two bills he signed as small, but important steps toward making society fair.

The two bills passed the House and Senate unanimously last month.

One house bill requires police departments to check a potential officers’ employment history before hiring the individual.

All police departments in Pennsylvania will have access to the database.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro mentioned Antwon Rose, who was killed by an East Pittsburgh Police officer who had been fired from his previous police job.

“We can’t say that this database would have saved Antwon’s life, but I trust his mom. Mom, Michelle, believes this bill will save lives in the future, and she’s right,” said Shapiro.

Rose would have turned 20 this week.

The other bill the governor signed into law requires officers to receive cultural sensitivity, de-escalation training and more mental health screening.

(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)