PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Humane Animal Rescue helped a raccoon that got into a little bit of trouble.
Humane Animal Rescue posted a video on its Facebook showing wildlife rehabbers rescuing a raccoon after his head got stuck in a soup can. The animal was found in Braddock on Tuesday morning.
“Our wildlife rehabbers wasted no time in freeing the little guy, who was clearly regretting his decision,” Humane Animal Rescue said on Facebook.
Officials say the raccoon is being treated for a mild infection and lacerations to his ears. Humane Animal Rescue is hopeful the raccoon will make a full recovery.
Officials are reminding people to rinse recyclables and keep them in a closed container until trash day so wildlife cannot get into them.
Humane Animal Rescue also recently rescued another raccoon with its head stuck in a jar.
