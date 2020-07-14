Comments
TURTLE CREEK, Pa. (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile in critical condition.
Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Monday evening, Allegheny County 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting in the 1200 block of Maple Avenue in Turtle Creek.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile male victim who had been shot multiple times in the upper body.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and was listed in critical condition.
Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating.
You must log in to post a comment.