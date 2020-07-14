Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot in the hip and in the arm in Pittsburgh’s Bedford Dwellings neighborhood on Monday evening.
Police officers responded to the 2100 block of White Hill Drive shortly after 8:00 p.m.
Officers located a crime scene, but no victim.
Shortly after officers arrived at the scene, a man showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to the arm and hip.
He was admitted to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
Police are investigating.
