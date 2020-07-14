PLUM (KDKA) — So many local churches have become not just a place to worship, but also a destination for food to feed hungry families during the pandemic.

Jubilee International Ministries in Plum hosts a weekly food distribution that reaches 120 families.

Senior Pastor Connie Brooks told KDKA, “During the pandemic, the farmers markets were not able to open. We did not want the farmers to lose their products, so we decided to partner with the Heart Association, get a grant and get the food distributed for them.”

And since employers like the University of Pittsburgh allow staff to take part in COVID-19 outreach each week, they have volunteers like Monica Solomon.

“It’s a good feeling. It’s very nice to know you’re helping those in need,” said Solomon. These boxes can really go a long way.”

And because what’s in those boxes comes from local farms, there’s a positive focus on health and nutrition, too.

“Anything to make salad, everything’s very healthy, very fresh. Lots of fruits, vegetables,” explained Pastor Brooks. The mission has spread to churches in Homewood, McKeesport, even as far away as Jefferson County.

There are seven churches that participate in the weekly distributions.

Jubilee International in Plum holds its weekly event each Thursday from 8:30 am until noon.

