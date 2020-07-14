HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 929 new cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday in addition to 20 more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 96,671 since Monday’s report.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Of today’s reported cases, state health officials say 216 cases were a result of a delay in private lab result reporting. The vast majority did not occur within the past 24 hours.

It has particularly impacted the Pittsburgh area. Allegheny County reported an increase of 331 cases today. However, 186 cases are because of the reporting delay. Therefore, Allegheny County had an increase of 145 cases within the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the statewide death toll has now reached 6,931.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 850,612 patients who have tested negative to date. Additionally, there are 635 probable or unconfirmed cases at this time.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 7 and July 13 is 130,315 with 5,438 positive cases.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release, “As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings. Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”

Across the state, 37% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. That group continues to lead the age breakdown. The 65 or older age bracket has 26% of the cases, and the 50-64 age group has about 24% of the cases.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

26% are ages 65 or older.

The Health Department says the following regions have seen significant increases among 19- to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 24 percent of cases so far in July;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;

NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to over 12 percent of cases so far in July; and

NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in July.

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.

The state health department numbers show there are 18,321 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 3,499 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 21,820. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 4,712 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 7,224 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

