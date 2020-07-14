CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny County Coronavirus Case Climb To Over 5,000
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh is mourning the death of one of its firefighters.

Mayor Bill Peduto’s Chief of Staff Daniel Gilman announced the news on Monday night that Firefighter Christopher Conway had passed away.

Mayor Bill Peduto issued condolences of his own on Twitter as well.

