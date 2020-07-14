PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh is mourning the death of one of its firefighters.
Mayor Bill Peduto’s Chief of Staff Daniel Gilman announced the news on Monday night that Firefighter Christopher Conway had passed away.
It is with tremendous sadness that the City announces the passing of Pittsburgh Firefighter Christopher Conway. We all keep his family, friends, and fellow firefighters in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time
— Daniel Gilman (@danielgilman) July 14, 2020
Mayor Bill Peduto issued condolences of his own on Twitter as well.
The city of Pittsburgh mourns the passing of Firefighter Conway and thanks his family & friends for sharing him with all of us. Thank you for protecting the people of Pittsburgh. https://t.co/yapfNVVjbo
— bill peduto (@billpeduto) July 14, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.