PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools will be making one of several major announcements pertaining to the reopening plan for students in the fall on Tuesday.

Parents spend a lot of time thinking about their child and the upcoming school year.

They wonder if it’s safe to be in the classroom and if educators can make it work.

KDKA’s Lindsay Ward broke down the information that the Pittsburgh Public Schools system is working on.

The district is part of the “All In” reopening process which includes working closely with the Pa. Secretary of Education and the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers.

The district brought together hundreds of stakeholders to form more than a dozen subcommittees.

Those committees will focus on instructional and family support, safe school operations, and community outreach.

The goals of these committees are to help students transition in different learning environments — virtual or in person, and to maximize available resources and get students ready for life after high school.

What about masks? Governor Wolf’s mandate applies to teachers and students.

Leaders say they’re talking to doctors to find out the best material to use for masks.

One option is plastic face shields, but they may not provide enough protection.

“I can’t imagine being able to teach in a mask all day. I think it will be too hot for the children, too,” said Nina Esposito-Visgitis.

The recommendations for the upcoming school year will be announced Tuesday evening at 5:00 p.m. on the district’s Facebook page.

